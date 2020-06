Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACIOUS CHURCHILL FARMS HOME ON CORNER LOT! This beautifully maintained home situated on a spacious corner lot has an open concept with great room open to well-appointed kitchen. Large master suite upstairs has a balcony with spectacular country views. Bonus area upstairs perfect for playroom or study. Great location for commuters with easy access to IH35 and Loop 130. Close to Southwestern University, Georgetown Square, East View High School. Pets ok! Earlier move-in negotiable.