Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

BRAND NEW BUILD! 4 Bed 2 bath or 3 bed, Flex room and 2 bath! This beautiful spacious 1 story is waiting for you to call it Home! Tile and carpet throughout, Flex/Front secondary room has Tile, all other secondary rooms have carpet. Fridge included. This open concept kitchen, dining and livingroom will guarantee you wont miss a beat entertaining! Enjoy the evening sunset on the back patio. Georgetown ISD! Call for a showing today, Make it Home tomorrow!