Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access key fob access

Brand new smart home with video doorbell, keyless entry, wifi thermostat, Amazon echo. All appliances. Kitchen with huge quartz counter opens to dining area and family room. Ceiling fans in all rooms, living area. Upgraded fixtures and hardware. Covered patio with a nice sized back yard and sprinkler system. Within 5 minutes of the Round Rock outlets, restaurants, hospitals yet away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Amenities include a nice community pool, park and playscape.