504 Tascate ST

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME! CORNER LOT! ACROSS STREET FROM MCCOY ELEMENTARY! This meticulously maintained Gehan home has 3 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths/2 Car Garage/Office/Game Room/Dining Room/Breakfast Area/Stainless Steel Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer/Granite Countertops/Tile/Fresh paint! Located in Georgetown Village community! Walk across street to McCoy Elementary, walk 300 yards to one of many community parks! 1/2 mile to great shopping & restaurants, 1.5 miles to Lake Georgetown! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!!