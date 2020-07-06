All apartments in Georgetown
504 Hereford Lane

504 Hereford Ln · No Longer Available
Location

504 Hereford Ln, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
504 Hereford Lane Available 01/15/20 Welcome Home to 504 Hereford Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available January 15th! - Dreaming about living in a new home but not ready to purchase? 504 Hereford Lane is the answer!

This Noir Coast floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1490 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Built in Sun Room
- Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms
- Tile in kitchen, front entry, laundry room and bathrooms
- Black kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave)
- Gas stove
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bathroom
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Built in shelf in laundry room for extra storage
- Fully fenced backyard
- Within walking distance to the Legacy Activity Center

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this property will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted at this property. Pets are not permitted at this property.

A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4442851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Hereford Lane have any available units?
504 Hereford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Hereford Lane have?
Some of 504 Hereford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Hereford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
504 Hereford Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Hereford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 504 Hereford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 504 Hereford Lane offer parking?
No, 504 Hereford Lane does not offer parking.
Does 504 Hereford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Hereford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Hereford Lane have a pool?
No, 504 Hereford Lane does not have a pool.
Does 504 Hereford Lane have accessible units?
No, 504 Hereford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Hereford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Hereford Lane has units with dishwashers.

