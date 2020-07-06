Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

504 Hereford Lane Available 01/15/20 Welcome Home to 504 Hereford Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available January 15th! - Dreaming about living in a new home but not ready to purchase? 504 Hereford Lane is the answer!



This Noir Coast floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1490 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Built in Sun Room

- Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms

- Tile in kitchen, front entry, laundry room and bathrooms

- Black kitchen appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, oven and microwave)

- Gas stove

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in master bathroom

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Built in shelf in laundry room for extra storage

- Fully fenced backyard

- Within walking distance to the Legacy Activity Center



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this property will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted at this property. Pets are not permitted at this property.



A refrigerator, washer and dryer are installed at this property. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



