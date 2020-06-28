430 S. Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Downtown Georgetown Townhouse - A great townhouse in Georgetown's Old Town, just steps to the historic town square. Nothing else like this - so close to everything! The covered entry way welcomes you into the spacious living room with a half bathroom, gas fireplace and entry onto the front covered patio. The open kitchen/dining room share a bar counter top and features plentiful cabinetry and all stainless steel appliances. Entry onto the back covered patio and 2 car garage are through the kitchen. The second floor offers the master suite complete with walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and walk-in closet...and second floor balcony! The guest bathroom is complete with it's own full bathroom. The washer/dryer and utility storage are located between the second floor bedrooms. Beautiful finishes including tile flooring and carpeting, granite kitchen counter tops and high ceilings. The lifestyle you're looking for...shopping, dining, culture-just moments from your front door on the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas!"



This is a non-smoking property



Lawn care is included in the monthly rental amount



Pets are considered with a 35 lb. weight limit and a maximum of 2 pets



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE5419755)