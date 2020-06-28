All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

430 S. Main Street

430 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

430 South Main Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Downtown Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Downtown Georgetown Townhouse - A great townhouse in Georgetown's Old Town, just steps to the historic town square. Nothing else like this - so close to everything! The covered entry way welcomes you into the spacious living room with a half bathroom, gas fireplace and entry onto the front covered patio. The open kitchen/dining room share a bar counter top and features plentiful cabinetry and all stainless steel appliances. Entry onto the back covered patio and 2 car garage are through the kitchen. The second floor offers the master suite complete with walk-in shower, garden soaking tub and walk-in closet...and second floor balcony! The guest bathroom is complete with it's own full bathroom. The washer/dryer and utility storage are located between the second floor bedrooms. Beautiful finishes including tile flooring and carpeting, granite kitchen counter tops and high ceilings. The lifestyle you're looking for...shopping, dining, culture-just moments from your front door on the "Most Beautiful Town Square in Texas!"

This is a non-smoking property

Lawn care is included in the monthly rental amount

Pets are considered with a 35 lb. weight limit and a maximum of 2 pets

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5419755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 S. Main Street have any available units?
430 S. Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 S. Main Street have?
Some of 430 S. Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 S. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
430 S. Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 S. Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 S. Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 430 S. Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 430 S. Main Street offers parking.
Does 430 S. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 430 S. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 S. Main Street have a pool?
No, 430 S. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 430 S. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 430 S. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 430 S. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 S. Main Street has units with dishwashers.
