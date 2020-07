Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Built in 2018 - Check out this Westhaven Gem- Spacious and bright floorplan- great island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & HUGE pantry. Master has a large walk-in closet & oversized shower. Covered patio & big open yard. The neighborhood is located at the edge of Georgetown & Round Rock and is minutes away from shopping, dining, schools -public and Charter, and major hospitals. Park- playscape, POOL and neighborhood Lending Library!