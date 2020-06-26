420 Hanover Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Village Home - A great house with a great location! The covered front patio welcomes you into the entry hall and formal dining room. The pantry hall offers plentiful storage space as well as the utility room complete with shelving. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a bar/counter, tiled back splash and all stainless steel appliances and opens into the breakfast nook which offers entry onto the back patio and spacious, fenced in back yard. The living room offers a stone, gas fireplace and mantle and offers entry into the master suite complete with a tiled, walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, private toilet, double sink vanity, linen closet and walk-in closet. The second floor is home to the family room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom with tiled shower.



Walking Distance To Village Pool and Village Elementary ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Hardwood Flooring Throughout ~ Gas Fireplace ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ Spacious Fenced In Back Yard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Storage Sheds



Pets are considered.

This is a non-smoking property.



