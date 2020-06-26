All apartments in Georgetown
420 Hanover Court
420 Hanover Court

420 Hanover Court · No Longer Available
Location

420 Hanover Court, Georgetown, TX 78633
Georgetown Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Village Home - A great house with a great location! The covered front patio welcomes you into the entry hall and formal dining room. The pantry hall offers plentiful storage space as well as the utility room complete with shelving. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, a bar/counter, tiled back splash and all stainless steel appliances and opens into the breakfast nook which offers entry onto the back patio and spacious, fenced in back yard. The living room offers a stone, gas fireplace and mantle and offers entry into the master suite complete with a tiled, walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, private toilet, double sink vanity, linen closet and walk-in closet. The second floor is home to the family room, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom with tiled shower.

Walking Distance To Village Pool and Village Elementary ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Hardwood Flooring Throughout ~ Gas Fireplace ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ Spacious Fenced In Back Yard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Storage Sheds

Pets are considered.
This is a non-smoking property.

(RLNE4893201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Hanover Court have any available units?
420 Hanover Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Hanover Court have?
Some of 420 Hanover Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Hanover Court currently offering any rent specials?
420 Hanover Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Hanover Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Hanover Court is pet friendly.
Does 420 Hanover Court offer parking?
Yes, 420 Hanover Court offers parking.
Does 420 Hanover Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Hanover Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Hanover Court have a pool?
Yes, 420 Hanover Court has a pool.
Does 420 Hanover Court have accessible units?
No, 420 Hanover Court does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Hanover Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Hanover Court has units with dishwashers.
