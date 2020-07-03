All apartments in Georgetown
Location

3502 Buffalo Springs Trl, Georgetown, TX 78633
Rocky Hollow Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Duplex - A covered entry way leads into the living room with brick fireplace and shared bar/counter with kitchen. The living room also offers entry into the fenced in back yard. The kitchen provides a pantry closet, refrigerator, dishwasher and range. A bedroom and full bathroom with linen storage are at the front of the hallway and the master suite completes the duplex with a full bathroom, linen storage and closet. The washer/dryer hook ups are located in the 1 car, detached garage. All vinyl plank flooring.

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered
A maximum of 2 pets allowed
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE3463931)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have any available units?
3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have?
Some of 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.

