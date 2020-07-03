3502-B Buffalo Springs Trail

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Duplex - A covered entry way leads into the living room with brick fireplace and shared bar/counter with kitchen. The living room also offers entry into the fenced in back yard. The kitchen provides a pantry closet, refrigerator, dishwasher and range. A bedroom and full bathroom with linen storage are at the front of the hallway and the master suite completes the duplex with a full bathroom, linen storage and closet. The washer/dryer hook ups are located in the 1 car, detached garage. All vinyl plank flooring.



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered

A maximum of 2 pets allowed

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE3463931)