Welcome Home to 306 Essex Lane- Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available October 1st! - Located next to a beautiful ribbon greenbelt, this adorable Newport floor plan is a wonderful home to experience all of the benefits Sun City living has to offer!



This home features:



- Minimum lease term: 6 months

- 1397 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Wood looking laminate flooring in the living room

- Tile in kitchen, bathrooms and front entry way

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Stainless steel refrigerator

- Black kitchen appliances-stove, microwave, dishwasher

- Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room

- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Covered back porch

- Ribbon greenbelt view

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Owner will consider pets (please reference information below)

- Located less than 2 miles from the Activity Center located on Texas Drive



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Those items are the property of the Owners. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



