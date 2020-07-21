All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

306 Essex Lane

306 Essex Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Essex Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 306 Essex Lane- Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available October 1st! - Located next to a beautiful ribbon greenbelt, this adorable Newport floor plan is a wonderful home to experience all of the benefits Sun City living has to offer!

This home features:

- Minimum lease term: 6 months
- 1397 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Wood looking laminate flooring in the living room
- Tile in kitchen, bathrooms and front entry way
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Stainless steel refrigerator
- Black kitchen appliances-stove, microwave, dishwasher
- Ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room
- Dual vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Covered back porch
- Ribbon greenbelt view
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Owner will consider pets (please reference information below)
- Located less than 2 miles from the Activity Center located on Texas Drive

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Those items are the property of the Owners. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE4358889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Essex Lane have any available units?
306 Essex Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Essex Lane have?
Some of 306 Essex Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Essex Lane currently offering any rent specials?
306 Essex Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Essex Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Essex Lane is pet friendly.
Does 306 Essex Lane offer parking?
No, 306 Essex Lane does not offer parking.
Does 306 Essex Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Essex Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Essex Lane have a pool?
No, 306 Essex Lane does not have a pool.
Does 306 Essex Lane have accessible units?
No, 306 Essex Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Essex Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Essex Lane has units with dishwashers.
