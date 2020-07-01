All apartments in Georgetown
304 Cliffwood Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 10:27 PM

304 Cliffwood Dr

304 Cliffwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Cliffwood Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Woodlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Open & spacious, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Woodlake Terrace. Study with double doors, formal dining, large family room, and kitchen with granite counters and new SS appliances. Serene master suite with attached bath and large walk in closet. 2nd level game rm. All bedrooms have fans, new carpet upstairs, newly painted interior. 220V outlet in garage. Expansive yard w/mature trees and deck. Convenient location walk to Ford Elementary, HEB shopping center and playground. Will consider short term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Cliffwood Dr have any available units?
304 Cliffwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Cliffwood Dr have?
Some of 304 Cliffwood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Cliffwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
304 Cliffwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Cliffwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 304 Cliffwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 304 Cliffwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 304 Cliffwood Dr offers parking.
Does 304 Cliffwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Cliffwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Cliffwood Dr have a pool?
No, 304 Cliffwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 304 Cliffwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 304 Cliffwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Cliffwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Cliffwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

