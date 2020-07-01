304 Cliffwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Open & spacious, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Woodlake Terrace. Study with double doors, formal dining, large family room, and kitchen with granite counters and new SS appliances. Serene master suite with attached bath and large walk in closet. 2nd level game rm. All bedrooms have fans, new carpet upstairs, newly painted interior. 220V outlet in garage. Expansive yard w/mature trees and deck. Convenient location walk to Ford Elementary, HEB shopping center and playground. Will consider short term lease.