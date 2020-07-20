All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413

300 San Gabriel Village Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

300 San Gabriel Village Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condominium - This is a great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st floor condo within walking distance to Downtown Georgetown, Blue Hole and the Parks and Rec Trail System. A tiled entry area complete with coat closet welcomes you into the spacious living/dining room area with built-in bookshelves, tiled gas fireplace with mantle and entry onto the spacious covered balcony through sliding glass doors. The kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a built-in wine rack and entry into the utility/pantry/laundry room with shelving. The hallway offers both a coat closet as well as a linen closet. The left side of the hallway is home to a bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bathroom with tiled shower. The right side of the hallway provides the master suite complete with a tiled walk-in shower offering a spa bench and a Steamist system, a walk-in closet with racks and shelving and a double sink vanity. The master bedroom provides another closet with racks and shelving as well as French door access onto the covered balcony.

Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Tile, Carpeting and Vinyl Plank ~ Great Location

This is a non-smoking property.
Pets are not considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have any available units?
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have?
Some of 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 currently offering any rent specials?
300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 is pet friendly.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 offer parking?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 offers parking.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have a pool?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 does not have a pool.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have accessible units?
No, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College