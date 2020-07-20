Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub pet friendly

300 San Gabriel Village Blvd. Unit #413 Available 06/01/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condominium - This is a great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st floor condo within walking distance to Downtown Georgetown, Blue Hole and the Parks and Rec Trail System. A tiled entry area complete with coat closet welcomes you into the spacious living/dining room area with built-in bookshelves, tiled gas fireplace with mantle and entry onto the spacious covered balcony through sliding glass doors. The kitchen offers plentiful cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a built-in wine rack and entry into the utility/pantry/laundry room with shelving. The hallway offers both a coat closet as well as a linen closet. The left side of the hallway is home to a bedroom with walk-in closet and a full bathroom with tiled shower. The right side of the hallway provides the master suite complete with a tiled walk-in shower offering a spa bench and a Steamist system, a walk-in closet with racks and shelving and a double sink vanity. The master bedroom provides another closet with racks and shelving as well as French door access onto the covered balcony.



Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Tile, Carpeting and Vinyl Plank ~ Great Location



This is a non-smoking property.

Pets are not considered.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451747)