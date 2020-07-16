All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

2702 Perkins Pl.

2702 Perkins Place · (512) 761-6474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 Perkins Place, Georgetown, TX 78626
University Park East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Covered patio with extended deck is perfect for BBQ's and get togethers in your backyard oasis. Community park and playscape located right across the street. Easy access to Inner Loop, Hwy 29 and I-35. Pets ok; no larger than 25 lbs., no exceptions. Lawn care included.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Covid-19 concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Perkins Pl. have any available units?
2702 Perkins Pl. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Perkins Pl. have?
Some of 2702 Perkins Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Perkins Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Perkins Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Perkins Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Perkins Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Perkins Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Perkins Pl. offers parking.
Does 2702 Perkins Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Perkins Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Perkins Pl. have a pool?
No, 2702 Perkins Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Perkins Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2702 Perkins Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Perkins Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Perkins Pl. has units with dishwashers.
