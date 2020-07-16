2702 Perkins Pl.

Amenities

University Park home in great location! Close to downtown Georgetown and Southwestern University. Cozy three bedroom home has wood laminate flooring, high ceilings, washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Covered patio with extended deck is perfect for BBQ's and get togethers in your backyard oasis. Community park and playscape located right across the street. Easy access to Inner Loop, Hwy 29 and I-35. Pets ok; no larger than 25 lbs., no exceptions. Lawn care included.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Covid-19 concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**