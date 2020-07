Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tastefully updated single level home with open floor plan. Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout, granite counters and custom back splash. Ceiling fans will help keep cooling costs down. Enjoy entertaining on covered back patio and in the large backyard. NEST thermostat. Located centrally for easy access to IH35, dining, shopping and entertainment. Pets approved on case by case basis.