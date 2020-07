Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home in Summercrest! Big kitchen opens to family room with fireplace. Upstairs hosts all four bedrooms and laundry. Nice formal dining area is perfect for family gatherings or turn into makeshift office /playroom. Great color palette that will fit any style. Home is close to Southwestern University and downtown Georgetown. Quick access to I-35, Hwy 29 and Inner Loop. Neighborhood amenities include pool, park and playground. Pets ok; limit two.