Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious home features open concept with high ceilings! 3 living areas, 2 dining and 4 bedrooms (all upstairs) provide lots of area to spread out. Remodeled kitchen has great space in the white cabinets and sleek black granite countertops. Includes washer,dryer and refrigerator. Owner is returning May 1,2020 so this is a short term lease! Perfect if you are building or want to buy a home next spring!