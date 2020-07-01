All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 225 Deep Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
225 Deep Creek Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

225 Deep Creek Drive

225 Deep Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

225 Deep Creek Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beauty is located in lovely new subdivision of Katy Cove Estates near San Gabriel Park, downtown Georgetown and lots of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Tile in living area and kitchen cuts down on cooling costs, with carpet in downstairs study, master bedroom and upstairs bonus space and secondary bedrooms. Master suite has separate garden tub and shower and double vanities. Kitchen is open to family room for ease of entertaining and is well appointed with granite counters, center island, and built-in microwave. Covered back patio with ceiling fan is the perfect place for hanging out or a barbecue with your crew. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Deep Creek Drive have any available units?
225 Deep Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Deep Creek Drive have?
Some of 225 Deep Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Deep Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Deep Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Deep Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 Deep Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 225 Deep Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 225 Deep Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 225 Deep Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Deep Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Deep Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 225 Deep Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 Deep Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Deep Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Deep Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Deep Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College