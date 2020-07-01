225 Deep Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beauty is located in lovely new subdivision of Katy Cove Estates near San Gabriel Park, downtown Georgetown and lots of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Tile in living area and kitchen cuts down on cooling costs, with carpet in downstairs study, master bedroom and upstairs bonus space and secondary bedrooms. Master suite has separate garden tub and shower and double vanities. Kitchen is open to family room for ease of entertaining and is well appointed with granite counters, center island, and built-in microwave. Covered back patio with ceiling fan is the perfect place for hanging out or a barbecue with your crew. No pets, please.