215 Armstrong Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Armstrong Estates Sun City Home - The front patio and covered entry way lead you into the hallway where you will find the spacious formal dining and sitting room. The kitchen and breakfast area offer a bar/counter, kitchen island, pantry closet, tiled back splash and entry into the screened in back patio and fenced in back yard. The living room boasts a lovely fireplace and built in entertainment shelving. The master suite provides a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving as well as a walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, private toilet and double sink vanity. The 2 guest bedrooms, guest bathroom, linen closet and utility room with storage cabinetry and built-in iron board are located at the front of the home as well as the entry into the 2 car garage with storage.



Wood Flooring/Tile/Carpet Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood



Lawn maintenance is included in the monthly rental amount



Small dogs will be considered with a 2 dog maximum - absolutely no aggressive breeds permitted

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



