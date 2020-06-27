All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

203 Rockmoor Drive

203 Rockmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

203 Rockmoor Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Thousand Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom stone Georgetown home with a great location! This home is located off Leander Road with easy access to I-35, downtown Georgetown and within walking distance to Dell Pickett Elementary School and Tippit Middle School. The covered entry welcomes you into the home where you will find the entry closet and access into the 2 car garage which offers a laundry/utility area as well as shelving and storage space. The dining room flows into the kitchen complete with pantry closet, a tiled back splash and a breakfast area with window seating and view into the back yard. The master suite is located on the right wing of the home and offers a walk-in closet, tiled shower, marble counter tops and linen storage. The centerpiece of the living room is a gas, stone fireplace with mantle and stone seating. The living room also offers access to the fenced in back yard and covered patio. The left wing of the home is where you will find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with granite counter tops and hall linen storage.

Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Vinyl Plank and Carpeting Throughout

Limit of 2 small dogs only. Cats are not permitted.

This is a non-smoking property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3962195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Rockmoor Drive have any available units?
203 Rockmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Rockmoor Drive have?
Some of 203 Rockmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Rockmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Rockmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Rockmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Rockmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 203 Rockmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Rockmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 203 Rockmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Rockmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Rockmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 203 Rockmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 203 Rockmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Rockmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Rockmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Rockmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.
