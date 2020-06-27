203 Rockmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Home - A 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom stone Georgetown home with a great location! This home is located off Leander Road with easy access to I-35, downtown Georgetown and within walking distance to Dell Pickett Elementary School and Tippit Middle School. The covered entry welcomes you into the home where you will find the entry closet and access into the 2 car garage which offers a laundry/utility area as well as shelving and storage space. The dining room flows into the kitchen complete with pantry closet, a tiled back splash and a breakfast area with window seating and view into the back yard. The master suite is located on the right wing of the home and offers a walk-in closet, tiled shower, marble counter tops and linen storage. The centerpiece of the living room is a gas, stone fireplace with mantle and stone seating. The living room also offers access to the fenced in back yard and covered patio. The left wing of the home is where you will find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom with granite counter tops and hall linen storage.



Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Vinyl Plank and Carpeting Throughout



Limit of 2 small dogs only. Cats are not permitted.



This is a non-smoking property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3962195)