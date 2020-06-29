202 Nueces Trail

Amenities
Lovely Sun City home has two bedrooms and a well-appointed study with gorgeous wood built-ins, perfect for crafting, home office or private library. You'll love the spacious kitchen with its granite counters, built in oven and microwave and walk-in pantry. Entertain with ease with two dining areas, two living areas and amazing outdoor space. Partially furnished in family room, breakfast nook and bedrooms. Lots of garage storage with built-in cabinets and workbench. Enjoy the excellent amenities of Sun City, including fitness center, pools, tennis courts and so much more! Lease to end no later than 5/31/21. No pets, please.