202 Nueces Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Lovely Sun City home has two bedrooms and a well-appointed study with gorgeous wood built-ins, perfect for crafting, home office or private library. You'll love the spacious kitchen with its granite counters, built in oven and microwave and walk-in pantry. Entertain with ease with two dining areas, two living areas and amazing outdoor space. Partially furnished in family room, breakfast nook and bedrooms. Lots of garage storage with built-in cabinets and workbench. Enjoy the excellent amenities of Sun City, including fitness center, pools, tennis courts and so much more! Lease to end no later than 5/31/21. No pets, please.