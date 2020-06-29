All apartments in Georgetown
202 Nueces Trail

202 Nueces Trail · No Longer Available
Location

202 Nueces Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely Sun City home has two bedrooms and a well-appointed study with gorgeous wood built-ins, perfect for crafting, home office or private library. You'll love the spacious kitchen with its granite counters, built in oven and microwave and walk-in pantry. Entertain with ease with two dining areas, two living areas and amazing outdoor space. Partially furnished in family room, breakfast nook and bedrooms. Lots of garage storage with built-in cabinets and workbench. Enjoy the excellent amenities of Sun City, including fitness center, pools, tennis courts and so much more! Lease to end no later than 5/31/21. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Nueces Trail have any available units?
202 Nueces Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Nueces Trail have?
Some of 202 Nueces Trail's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Nueces Trail currently offering any rent specials?
202 Nueces Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Nueces Trail pet-friendly?
No, 202 Nueces Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 202 Nueces Trail offer parking?
Yes, 202 Nueces Trail offers parking.
Does 202 Nueces Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Nueces Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Nueces Trail have a pool?
Yes, 202 Nueces Trail has a pool.
Does 202 Nueces Trail have accessible units?
No, 202 Nueces Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Nueces Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Nueces Trail has units with dishwashers.
