All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 125 Verbena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
125 Verbena Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

125 Verbena Drive

125 Verbena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

125 Verbena Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
125 Verbena Drive Available 02/01/20 Welcome Home to 125 Verbena! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available February 1st! - Are you seeking a home located in the heart of Sun City? 125 Verbena is the home for you!

Located on beautiful Verbena Drive, this Lavaca floor plan is the ideal home for those looking to enjoy their retirement years in comfort. The tranquil ribbon greenbelt, that runs behind the home, is the perfect view to unwind and enjoy Mother Nature. Don't be surprised if a couple of deer stop by to say hello!

This home offers:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1099 Sq Ft of living space
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests
- Granite counter tops in kitchen
- Gas stove
- Tile flooring throughout the home
- Master bath has a walk in shower
- Guest bath has a tub and shower
- New furnace/air conditioner
- 2 car garage
- Walking distance to the Activity Center on Texas Drive, Legacy Grill and the Sun City Town Square that features the City Market, Wriggleys, Postal Annex, First Texas Bank and The Stacy Group!

* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after January 2nd. Tenant is currently residing at the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home. Pets are not permitted at this property.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2232307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Verbena Drive have any available units?
125 Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Verbena Drive have?
Some of 125 Verbena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 Verbena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 125 Verbena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 Verbena Drive offers parking.
Does 125 Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Verbena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Verbena Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Verbena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Verbena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College