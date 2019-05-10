Amenities

125 Verbena Drive Available 02/01/20 Welcome Home to 125 Verbena! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available February 1st! - Are you seeking a home located in the heart of Sun City? 125 Verbena is the home for you!



Located on beautiful Verbena Drive, this Lavaca floor plan is the ideal home for those looking to enjoy their retirement years in comfort. The tranquil ribbon greenbelt, that runs behind the home, is the perfect view to unwind and enjoy Mother Nature. Don't be surprised if a couple of deer stop by to say hello!



This home offers:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1099 Sq Ft of living space

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Open floor plan perfect for entertaining guests

- Granite counter tops in kitchen

- Gas stove

- Tile flooring throughout the home

- Master bath has a walk in shower

- Guest bath has a tub and shower

- New furnace/air conditioner

- 2 car garage

- Walking distance to the Activity Center on Texas Drive, Legacy Grill and the Sun City Town Square that features the City Market, Wriggleys, Postal Annex, First Texas Bank and The Stacy Group!



* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after January 2nd. Tenant is currently residing at the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application. Smoking is not permitted in this home. Pets are not permitted at this property.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



