1221 Grande Mesa

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom La Conterra Neighborhood Georgetown Home - The covered entry way welcomes you into the open floor plan with easy access to the back yard and kitchen. 2 guest bedrooms off of the main living area, with spacious closets and the full guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet with ample master bathroom counter space.



Ceiling Fans Throughout - Vinyl Plank and Tile Throughout ~ Great Location Just Minutes from Downtown Georgetown and I-35 Access



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE5450892)