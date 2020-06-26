All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1221 Grande Mesa

1221 Grande Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1221 Grande Mesa Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom La Conterra Neighborhood Georgetown Home - The covered entry way welcomes you into the open floor plan with easy access to the back yard and kitchen. 2 guest bedrooms off of the main living area, with spacious closets and the full guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet with ample master bathroom counter space.

Ceiling Fans Throughout - Vinyl Plank and Tile Throughout ~ Great Location Just Minutes from Downtown Georgetown and I-35 Access

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5450892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

