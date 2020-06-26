1221 Grande Mesa

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom La Conterra Neighborhood Georgetown Home - The covered entry way welcomes you into the open floor plan with easy access to the back yard and kitchen. 2 guest bedrooms off of the main living area, with spacious closets and the full guest bathroom. The master suite offers a large walk-in closet with ample master bathroom counter space.
Ceiling Fans Throughout - Vinyl Plank and Tile Throughout ~ Great Location Just Minutes from Downtown Georgetown and I-35 Access
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
(RLNE5450892)