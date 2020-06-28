1209 Haven Lane

Amenities

Lovely and spacious luxury townhome with front courtyard, hard tile flooring downstairs, hardwood floors and carpeting upstairs. Roomy kitchen open to dining and living areas has huge center island, gas cooktop and access to large back patio, making it the perfect spot to entertain. Three beds and bonus space upstairs means there's a place for everybody and everything. Master bath has dual vanity, spa tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Walk to Southwestern Univ; two minutes to downtown Georgetown. Easy access to Inner Loop, Loop 130. Pets ok.