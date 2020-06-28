All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
1209 Haven Lane
1209 Haven Lane

1209 Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Haven Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely and spacious luxury townhome with front courtyard, hard tile flooring downstairs, hardwood floors and carpeting upstairs. Roomy kitchen open to dining and living areas has huge center island, gas cooktop and access to large back patio, making it the perfect spot to entertain. Three beds and bonus space upstairs means there's a place for everybody and everything. Master bath has dual vanity, spa tub, separate shower and huge walk-in closet. Walk to Southwestern Univ; two minutes to downtown Georgetown. Easy access to Inner Loop, Loop 130. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Haven Lane have any available units?
1209 Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Haven Lane have?
Some of 1209 Haven Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Haven Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Haven Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Haven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Haven Lane offers parking.
Does 1209 Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Haven Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Haven Lane have a pool?
No, 1209 Haven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 1209 Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Haven Lane has units with dishwashers.
