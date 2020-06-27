116 Plover PASS

55+ ADULT LIVING COMMUNITY A Berry floorplan 2 bdr. 2 bath with newer paint and flooring.Just replaced stove and newer refrigerator and microwave. Just replaced counter tops and back splash with pendant lighting over bar. It has a nice patio with a great view of nature and majestic oaks. Master bedroom has a bay window for added space.Dogs under 25lb allowed. Landlord pays for yard maintenance and HOA fees. NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
