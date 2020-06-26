1105 Cliffbrake Way

Amenities
The Hewitt floor plan is an open one-story with the kitchen overlooking the dining and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite counter tops, high ceilings, and tile flooring. 4 bed 2 bath, MIL plan. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove. Call for showing!
The Hewitt floor plan is an open one-story with the kitchen overlooking the dining and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite counter tops, high ceilings, and tile flooring. 4 bed 2 bath, MIL plan. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove. Call for showing!