1105 Cliffbrake Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

The Hewitt floor plan is an open one-story with the kitchen overlooking the dining and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite counter tops, high ceilings, and tile flooring. 4 bed 2 bath, MIL plan. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove. Call for showing!

