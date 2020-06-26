All apartments in Georgetown
1105 Cliffbrake Way
1105 Cliffbrake Way

1105 Cliffbrake Way · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Cliffbrake Way, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
The Hewitt floor plan is an open one-story with the kitchen overlooking the dining and great room. This home features upgrades such as granite counter tops, high ceilings, and tile flooring. 4 bed 2 bath, MIL plan. Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove. Call for showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have any available units?
1105 Cliffbrake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have?
Some of 1105 Cliffbrake Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Cliffbrake Way currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Cliffbrake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Cliffbrake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Cliffbrake Way is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way offer parking?
No, 1105 Cliffbrake Way does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Cliffbrake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have a pool?
No, 1105 Cliffbrake Way does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have accessible units?
No, 1105 Cliffbrake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Cliffbrake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Cliffbrake Way has units with dishwashers.

