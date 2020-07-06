All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
1105 Boxwood Loop
1105 Boxwood Loop

1105 Boxwood Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Boxwood Loop, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1105 Boxwood - Great 3/2 home is popular Georgetown Village. Versatile plan with good use of space. Open kitchen/living area with gas log fireplace. Front and back covered porches. Make ready in process

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2149863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have any available units?
1105 Boxwood Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 1105 Boxwood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Boxwood Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Boxwood Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Boxwood Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop offer parking?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have a pool?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have accessible units?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Boxwood Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Boxwood Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

