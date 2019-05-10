All apartments in Georgetown
108 Tradinghouse Creek St
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

108 Tradinghouse Creek St

108 Tradinghouse Creek St · No Longer Available
Location

108 Tradinghouse Creek St, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 108 Tradinghouse Creek St! Unfurunished Sun City Rental Available October 1st (Contingent on closing)! - This Abbeyville floor plan offers spacious living with the following features:

- Minimum lease contract: 12 months
- 1850 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Flex Room/Den
- Built in Sun Room
- Wood looking tile flooring/carpet in bedrooms
- Granite counter tops in kitchen
- White kitchen cabinets
- Center Island/Breakfast Bar
- Dual vanity and spa shower in master bathroom
- Walk in master closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Green space in the back of the home
- 2 car garage
- Walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center
- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home
- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home

The availability date of this property (October 1st) is contingent on closing. Viewings of this property are by appointment only after September 12th.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider one small dog. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee does apply ($25.00 per month).

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5118123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have any available units?
108 Tradinghouse Creek St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have?
Some of 108 Tradinghouse Creek St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Tradinghouse Creek St currently offering any rent specials?
108 Tradinghouse Creek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Tradinghouse Creek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St is pet friendly.
Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St offer parking?
Yes, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St offers parking.
Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have a pool?
No, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St does not have a pool.
Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have accessible units?
No, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Tradinghouse Creek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Tradinghouse Creek St does not have units with dishwashers.
