Welcome Home to 108 Tradinghouse Creek St! Unfurunished Sun City Rental Available October 1st (Contingent on closing)! - This Abbeyville floor plan offers spacious living with the following features:



- Minimum lease contract: 12 months

- 1850 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Flex Room/Den

- Built in Sun Room

- Wood looking tile flooring/carpet in bedrooms

- Granite counter tops in kitchen

- White kitchen cabinets

- Center Island/Breakfast Bar

- Dual vanity and spa shower in master bathroom

- Walk in master closet

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Covered back porch

- Green space in the back of the home

- 2 car garage

- Walking distance to the Retreat Activity Center

- Smoking is not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home

- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home



The availability date of this property (October 1st) is contingent on closing. Viewings of this property are by appointment only after September 12th.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider one small dog. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee does apply ($25.00 per month).



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



No Cats Allowed



