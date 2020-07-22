All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
108 Kickapoo Creek Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

108 Kickapoo Creek Lane

108 Kickapoo Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

108 Kickapoo Creek Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
108 Kickapoo Creek Lane Available 05/01/20 Welcome Home to 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane! Unfurnished Rental Home Available May 1st! - This beautiful Pine Springs floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1467 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Flex Room
- Private backyard with a view
- French doors leading into the flex room
- Plantation shutters
- Crown molding in living room and master bedroom
- Granite counter tops
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Electric stove
- Wood flooring throughout
- Double vanity in master bathroom; Walk In Shower
- Bathtub in guest bath
- Located 1 mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Owner will consider a dog/no cats (please reference information below)
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this property (property is in an age restricted community)

* Viewings of this home are by appointment only. 24 hours notice, to the Tenant, is required. *

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider a dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The washer, dryer and refrigerator are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3879522)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have any available units?
108 Kickapoo Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have?
Some of 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
108 Kickapoo Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College