108 Kickapoo Creek Lane Available 05/01/20 Welcome Home to 108 Kickapoo Creek Lane! Unfurnished Rental Home Available May 1st! - This beautiful Pine Springs floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1467 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Flex Room

- Private backyard with a view

- French doors leading into the flex room

- Plantation shutters

- Crown molding in living room and master bedroom

- Granite counter tops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Wood flooring throughout

- Double vanity in master bathroom; Walk In Shower

- Bathtub in guest bath

- Located 1 mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Owner will consider a dog/no cats (please reference information below)

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- At least one Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this property (property is in an age restricted community)



* Viewings of this home are by appointment only. 24 hours notice, to the Tenant, is required. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider a dog/no cats. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The washer, dryer and refrigerator are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. Smoking is not permitted in this home.



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Cats Allowed



