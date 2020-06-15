All apartments in Georgetown
108 Bronco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

108 Bronco

108 Bronco Drive · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Bronco Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Bronco · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome Home to 108 Bronco Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Angelina floor plan features:

- Required lease term: 12 months
- 1310 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Large Sun Room
- Carpet in the living area and bedrooms
- Wood like flooring in the kitchen, dining space and hallways
- Black and white kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Walk in shower in the master bath
- Large walk in closet
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Cabinets in laundry room offer additional storage space
- Ribbon green space in back of home
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Minimum age required to lease this property: 55
- Located 1.4 miles from the Legacy Activity Center

Viewings of this property:
Viewings of this property are by appointment only. 24 hour notice, to the Tenant, is required. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider a small dog. No cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These item are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4786781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Bronco have any available units?
108 Bronco has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Bronco have?
Some of 108 Bronco's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Bronco currently offering any rent specials?
108 Bronco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Bronco pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Bronco is pet friendly.
Does 108 Bronco offer parking?
No, 108 Bronco does not offer parking.
Does 108 Bronco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Bronco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Bronco have a pool?
No, 108 Bronco does not have a pool.
Does 108 Bronco have accessible units?
No, 108 Bronco does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Bronco have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Bronco does not have units with dishwashers.
