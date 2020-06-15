Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets extra storage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome Home to 108 Bronco Drive! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available Now! - This spacious Angelina floor plan features:



- Required lease term: 12 months

- 1310 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Large Sun Room

- Carpet in the living area and bedrooms

- Wood like flooring in the kitchen, dining space and hallways

- Black and white kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Walk in shower in the master bath

- Large walk in closet

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Cabinets in laundry room offer additional storage space

- Ribbon green space in back of home

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Minimum age required to lease this property: 55

- Located 1.4 miles from the Legacy Activity Center



Viewings of this property:

Viewings of this property are by appointment only. 24 hour notice, to the Tenant, is required. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider a small dog. No cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These item are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4786781)