107 Grapevine Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home to 107 Grapevine Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Located on a charming cul-de-sac, this lovely Seguin floor plan features:



- Minimum Lease Term: 12 months (6 month lease option available. Please reference information below)

- This property is also available to purchase for $219,900

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Carpet in the main living areas and bedrooms

- Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms

- Neutral paint colors

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- New refrigerator

- Gas stove

- Kitchen nook

- Single vanity and walk in shower in master bath

- Walk-in master closet

- Bath tub with grab bar in guest bath

- Covered back porch

- Covered front porch

- Close proximity to Williams Drive

- Located 1.1 miles from the Legacy Activity Center on Texas Drive

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Owner will consider pets

- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property



** This property is available for a 6 month lease option. The rental amount for a 6 month lease term is $1675 per month **



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE5044804)