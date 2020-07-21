All apartments in Georgetown
107 Grapevine Ln

107 Grapevine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

107 Grapevine Lane, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 107 Grapevine Lane! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - Located on a charming cul-de-sac, this lovely Seguin floor plan features:

- Minimum Lease Term: 12 months (6 month lease option available. Please reference information below)
- This property is also available to purchase for $219,900
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Carpet in the main living areas and bedrooms
- Linoleum in kitchen and bathrooms
- Neutral paint colors
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- New refrigerator
- Gas stove
- Kitchen nook
- Single vanity and walk in shower in master bath
- Walk-in master closet
- Bath tub with grab bar in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Covered front porch
- Close proximity to Williams Drive
- Located 1.1 miles from the Legacy Activity Center on Texas Drive
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Owner will consider pets
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property

** This property is available for a 6 month lease option. The rental amount for a 6 month lease term is $1675 per month **

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets. Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE5044804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Grapevine Ln have any available units?
107 Grapevine Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Grapevine Ln have?
Some of 107 Grapevine Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Grapevine Ln currently offering any rent specials?
107 Grapevine Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Grapevine Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Grapevine Ln is pet friendly.
Does 107 Grapevine Ln offer parking?
No, 107 Grapevine Ln does not offer parking.
Does 107 Grapevine Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Grapevine Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Grapevine Ln have a pool?
No, 107 Grapevine Ln does not have a pool.
Does 107 Grapevine Ln have accessible units?
No, 107 Grapevine Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Grapevine Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Grapevine Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
