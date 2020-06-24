All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

105 River Hills Dr

105 River Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 River Hills Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
River Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
LARGE LOT CLOSE TO CITY AMENITIES! Spacious home on nearly one acre with huge oak trees feels like country living and yet minutes from Wolf Ranch and I35! All living on main level with a huge bonus space upstairs that could be game room, media room or additional bedroom. Updated home with stainless steel appliances, wood floors throughout, and a Jacuzzi tub in guest bath. The large back yard is surrounded by a wood privacy fence and is filled with many large shade trees. Enjoy nature while sitting on the covered back porch. Pets welcome!
**Lease to end on 4/30/20; month to month lease option might be available after initial lease term**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 River Hills Dr have any available units?
105 River Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 River Hills Dr have?
Some of 105 River Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 River Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 River Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 River Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 River Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 105 River Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 River Hills Dr offers parking.
Does 105 River Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 River Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 River Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 105 River Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 River Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 River Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 River Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 River Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
