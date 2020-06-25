104 Beretta Circle

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Home - This is a great house in a great neighborhood with living space for the entire family. The covered front patio welcomes you into the entry hall and front office. Down the hall you will find the formal dining room, entry into the 2 car garage, a half bath and an entry closet. The pantry hall offers 2 pantry closets with shelving and access to the laundry room with storage cabinets. The kitchen boasts an island with granite counter tops and tiled back splash, plentiful cabinetry, a gas cook top, double oven set, inline water filtration system and all stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area offers entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The living room leads into the master suite complete with a tiled, walk-in shower, private toilet, linen storage, double sink vanity, garden soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The second floor of the home greets you with a large family room, 3 bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bathroom with tiled shower and a double sink vanity.



Carpeting & Hardwood Flooring Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Walking Distance to McCoy Elementary ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ Irrigation System



Pets are considered.

This is a non-smoking property.



