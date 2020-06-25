All apartments in Georgetown
104 Beretta Circle

104 Beretta Cir · No Longer Available
Location

104 Beretta Cir, Georgetown, TX 78628
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Home - This is a great house in a great neighborhood with living space for the entire family. The covered front patio welcomes you into the entry hall and front office. Down the hall you will find the formal dining room, entry into the 2 car garage, a half bath and an entry closet. The pantry hall offers 2 pantry closets with shelving and access to the laundry room with storage cabinets. The kitchen boasts an island with granite counter tops and tiled back splash, plentiful cabinetry, a gas cook top, double oven set, inline water filtration system and all stainless steel appliances. The breakfast area offers entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard. The living room leads into the master suite complete with a tiled, walk-in shower, private toilet, linen storage, double sink vanity, garden soaking tub and a spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving. The second floor of the home greets you with a large family room, 3 bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bathroom with tiled shower and a double sink vanity.

Carpeting & Hardwood Flooring Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Walking Distance to McCoy Elementary ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ Covered Front and Back Patios ~ Irrigation System

Pets are considered.
This is a non-smoking property.

(RLNE4892508)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 104 Beretta Circle have any available units?
104 Beretta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Beretta Circle have?
Some of 104 Beretta Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters.
Is 104 Beretta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Beretta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Beretta Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Beretta Circle is pet friendly.
Does 104 Beretta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Beretta Circle offers parking.
Does 104 Beretta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Beretta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Beretta Circle have a pool?
No, 104 Beretta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 104 Beretta Circle have accessible units?
No, 104 Beretta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Beretta Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Beretta Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
