All apartments in Garland
Find more places like Forest At Duck Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
Forest At Duck Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Forest At Duck Creek

4328 Duck Creek Dr · (833) 766-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $600 off your rent on selected units! + Check out our latest video in our photo gallery!
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Sep 7

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 248 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest At Duck Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The Forest at Duck Creek is located in the beautiful City of Garland just 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Our quite, rustic oasis is conveniently located to dining, shopping, jogging and walking trails with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans to suite your needs.

We offer a beautiful sparkling pool, on site laundry facilities nestled within our beautifully landscape through the community. Stop in today and speak with one of our top notch Management staff, we are ready to walk you through the leasing process and look forward to you becoming a member of our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest At Duck Creek have any available units?
Forest At Duck Creek has 3 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest At Duck Creek have?
Some of Forest At Duck Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest At Duck Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Forest At Duck Creek is offering the following rent specials: Up to $600 off your rent on selected units! + Check out our latest video in our photo gallery!
Is Forest At Duck Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest At Duck Creek is pet friendly.
Does Forest At Duck Creek offer parking?
Yes, Forest At Duck Creek offers parking.
Does Forest At Duck Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest At Duck Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest At Duck Creek have a pool?
Yes, Forest At Duck Creek has a pool.
Does Forest At Duck Creek have accessible units?
No, Forest At Duck Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Forest At Duck Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest At Duck Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Forest At Duck Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Apartments with ParkingGarland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity