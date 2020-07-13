Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

The Forest at Duck Creek is located in the beautiful City of Garland just 20 minutes from Downtown Dallas. Our quite, rustic oasis is conveniently located to dining, shopping, jogging and walking trails with 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans to suite your needs.



We offer a beautiful sparkling pool, on site laundry facilities nestled within our beautifully landscape through the community. Stop in today and speak with one of our top notch Management staff, we are ready to walk you through the leasing process and look forward to you becoming a member of our community.