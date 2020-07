Berkshire Preserve

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments internet access cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room green community guest parking hot tub lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Explore a lifestyle inspired by the luxuriously relaxed atmosphere of the world's finest vacation resorts with our online photo gallery. The Mansions at Spring Creek give you an all-access pass to all of the impressive community amenities we have to offer with none of the hassle. Whether you are enjoying our social lounge, sipping gourmet coffee from our community coffee bar, working out in our energizing fitness center or relaxing at the pool, our community is tailored to meet your every need. For a taste of lushly landscaped lawns and picturesque views, curl up with your favorite book at The Central Green. With almost two-acres of private land, The Central Green is your destination for all of our outdoor amenities and makes the perfect setting for picnics, walking and running, and more! Pet-friendly touches like our dog park with waste stations and our exclusive pet spa will make your furry friends feel at home. Have it all when you live at The Mansions at Spring Creek.