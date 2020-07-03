All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

906 Lister Drive

906 Lister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Lister Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready!!! Beautiful home, it will be love at first sight. it was a completely rebuilt. This is the best 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage you will find. Not a lot of houses for rent in this area. Open living area. No smokers allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Lister Drive have any available units?
906 Lister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 906 Lister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Lister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Lister Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Lister Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 906 Lister Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 Lister Drive offers parking.
Does 906 Lister Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Lister Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Lister Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Lister Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Lister Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Lister Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Lister Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Lister Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Lister Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 Lister Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

