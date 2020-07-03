Move in ready!!! Beautiful home, it will be love at first sight. it was a completely rebuilt. This is the best 3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage you will find. Not a lot of houses for rent in this area. Open living area. No smokers allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 906 Lister Drive have any available units?
906 Lister Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 906 Lister Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Lister Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.