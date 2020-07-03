905 Ashwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Freshly updated home on large corner lot! Quiet location in sleepy older neighborhood. Expansive living area open to the dining area with charming corner built-ins and atrium doors to the backyard. Great kitchen with granite countertops & stone backsplash with glass tile insets and stainless appliances including a gas range, a built-in microwave & dishwasher! Two guest bedrooms on first floor share attractive bath. Fantastic 2nd floor master suite is ideal getaway and features a walk-in closet and spacious private bath with jetted bathtub & dual sinks. Designer neutral paint colors, replaced lighting, stunning hardwood flooring, replaced windows & more! Wood deck, part of yard is fenced, storage building.