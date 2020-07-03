All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:52 AM

905 Ashwood Drive

905 Ashwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Ashwood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Devonwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly updated home on large corner lot! Quiet location in sleepy older neighborhood. Expansive living area open to the dining area with charming corner built-ins and atrium doors to the backyard. Great kitchen with granite countertops & stone backsplash with glass tile insets and stainless appliances including a gas range, a built-in microwave & dishwasher! Two guest bedrooms on first floor share attractive bath. Fantastic 2nd floor master suite is ideal getaway and features a walk-in closet and spacious private bath with jetted bathtub & dual sinks. Designer neutral paint colors, replaced lighting, stunning hardwood flooring, replaced windows & more! Wood deck, part of yard is fenced, storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Ashwood Drive have any available units?
905 Ashwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Ashwood Drive have?
Some of 905 Ashwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Ashwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Ashwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Ashwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Ashwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 905 Ashwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Ashwood Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Ashwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Ashwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Ashwood Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Ashwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Ashwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Ashwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Ashwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Ashwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

