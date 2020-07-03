905 Ashwood Drive

Amenities
Freshly updated home on large corner lot! Quiet location in sleepy older neighborhood. Expansive living area open to the dining area with charming corner built-ins and atrium doors to the backyard. Great kitchen with granite countertops & stone backsplash with glass tile insets and stainless appliances including a gas range, a built-in microwave & dishwasher! Two guest bedrooms on first floor share attractive bath. Fantastic 2nd floor master suite is ideal getaway and features a walk-in closet and spacious private bath with jetted bathtub & dual sinks. Designer neutral paint colors, replaced lighting, stunning hardwood flooring, replaced windows & more! Wood deck, part of yard is fenced, storage building.