Home
/
Garland, TX
/
902 Spring Lake Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:14 PM

902 Spring Lake Drive

902 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Spring Lake Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Great property for the large family. Two large secondary bedrooms along with second living area great to watch the college or pro football games with friends. Large backyard to have the fall cookouts. Convenient access to 635 for commutes toward Plano or Mesquite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
902 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 902 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Spring Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

