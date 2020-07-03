All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Green Pond Drive

810 Green Pond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Green Pond Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Updated home on cul de sac in quiet neighborhood conveniently located near 190 and Firewheel Mall. Inside you will find 3 living areas, 2 dining areas and a bonus room upstairs currently being used as an office. Kitchen features granite countertops, island and extra walk in pantry off laundry room. All bedrooms include walk in closets. Detailed paint and crown molding throughout home. Private back yard includes covered brick patio, custom waterfall and fountains, with plenty of room to entertain. New roof June 2018. Garage conversion is permitted and up to code by the City of Garland that adds 300 sq ft of living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Green Pond Drive have any available units?
810 Green Pond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Green Pond Drive have?
Some of 810 Green Pond Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Green Pond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Green Pond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Green Pond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 Green Pond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 810 Green Pond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Green Pond Drive offers parking.
Does 810 Green Pond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Green Pond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Green Pond Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Green Pond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Green Pond Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Green Pond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Green Pond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Green Pond Drive has units with dishwashers.

