810 Green Pond Drive

Amenities

Updated home on cul de sac in quiet neighborhood conveniently located near 190 and Firewheel Mall. Inside you will find 3 living areas, 2 dining areas and a bonus room upstairs currently being used as an office. Kitchen features granite countertops, island and extra walk in pantry off laundry room. All bedrooms include walk in closets. Detailed paint and crown molding throughout home. Private back yard includes covered brick patio, custom waterfall and fountains, with plenty of room to entertain. New roof June 2018. Garage conversion is permitted and up to code by the City of Garland that adds 300 sq ft of living space.