Extensive hand-scraped wood floors.Master plus another large bedroom and full bath down.This house has solar panels and the 5 stage HVAC systems are only about a year old-so it is incredibly efficient, with average $34 a month electric bills! Large master bedroom with separate shower, large vanity area with two sinks,and an amazing custom closet system.Great size bedrooms, game room&media room!!Kitchen has granite countertops, island, breakfast bar & gas cooktop.Study with French doors,3-car garage with built-in storage!Backyard has stunning covered patio, bar area, outdoor fridge, fans &TV.