All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 809 Clack.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
809 Clack
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:18 AM

809 Clack

809 Clark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

809 Clark Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Extensive hand-scraped wood floors.Master plus another large bedroom and full bath down.This house has solar panels and the 5 stage HVAC systems are only about a year old-so it is incredibly efficient, with average $34 a month electric bills! Large master bedroom with separate shower, large vanity area with two sinks,and an amazing custom closet system.Great size bedrooms, game room&media room!!Kitchen has granite countertops, island, breakfast bar & gas cooktop.Study with French doors,3-car garage with built-in storage!Backyard has stunning covered patio, bar area, outdoor fridge, fans &TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Clack have any available units?
809 Clack doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Clack have?
Some of 809 Clack's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Clack currently offering any rent specials?
809 Clack is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Clack pet-friendly?
No, 809 Clack is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 809 Clack offer parking?
Yes, 809 Clack offers parking.
Does 809 Clack have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Clack does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Clack have a pool?
No, 809 Clack does not have a pool.
Does 809 Clack have accessible units?
No, 809 Clack does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Clack have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Clack has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District