Last updated May 28 2020

7314 Woodsprings Drive

7314 Woodsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7314 Woodsprings Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A single story with storage galore and plenty of natural light! Beautifully maintained home in Spring Park with Richardson Schools. The bedroom has built-in wood cabinets inside the walk-in closets. Front foyer has designer tiles with a gorgeous medallion center. Large kitchen with huge island, breakfast area, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and TONS of storage. An extra-large walk-in pantry is the center of attraction. The window sills are cultured marble vs wood, blown insulation on outside walls, batts insulation in the attic, radiant barrier roof deck, double pane low energy vinyl windows. Easy access to HWY 190 and US75. As per seller, The first month $2200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have any available units?
7314 Woodsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have?
Some of 7314 Woodsprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Woodsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Woodsprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Woodsprings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Woodsprings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7314 Woodsprings Drive offers parking.
Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7314 Woodsprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have a pool?
No, 7314 Woodsprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 7314 Woodsprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Woodsprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Woodsprings Drive has units with dishwashers.

