7314 Woodsprings Drive

A single story with storage galore and plenty of natural light! Beautifully maintained home in Spring Park with Richardson Schools. The bedroom has built-in wood cabinets inside the walk-in closets. Front foyer has designer tiles with a gorgeous medallion center. Large kitchen with huge island, breakfast area, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and TONS of storage. An extra-large walk-in pantry is the center of attraction. The window sills are cultured marble vs wood, blown insulation on outside walls, batts insulation in the attic, radiant barrier roof deck, double pane low energy vinyl windows. Easy access to HWY 190 and US75. As per seller, The first month $2200.