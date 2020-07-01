All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 723 Cedar Cove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
723 Cedar Cove Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:22 PM

723 Cedar Cove Dr

723 Cedar Cove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

723 Cedar Cove Dr, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4065363039 ---- Wonderful layout 4 bedroom home with 2 LA. Great features include Master bedroom downstairs, 12x12 Master bathroom, wood floors THROUGHOUT, granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances stay including refrigerator, Jack & Jill BA, Fantastic Fireplace covered patio in the fenced backyard; very active, tight-knit community with many neighborhood events; Location is great near gym, dining, entertainment, short drive to Mall, easy access to George Bush. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have any available units?
723 Cedar Cove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have?
Some of 723 Cedar Cove Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Cedar Cove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
723 Cedar Cove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Cedar Cove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Cedar Cove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 723 Cedar Cove Dr offers parking.
Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 Cedar Cove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have a pool?
No, 723 Cedar Cove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have accessible units?
No, 723 Cedar Cove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Cedar Cove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Cedar Cove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District