723 Cedar Cove Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4065363039 ---- Wonderful layout 4 bedroom home with 2 LA. Great features include Master bedroom downstairs, 12x12 Master bathroom, wood floors THROUGHOUT, granite counter tops in kitchen, all appliances stay including refrigerator, Jack & Jill BA, Fantastic Fireplace covered patio in the fenced backyard; very active, tight-knit community with many neighborhood events; Location is great near gym, dining, entertainment, short drive to Mall, easy access to George Bush. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets