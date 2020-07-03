722 Seneca Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding remodeled home, be the first person to get to enjoy the updates! Fabulous recently updated kitchen with slab granite countertops, undermount stainless sink, and mosaic tile backsplash. Brand new stainless appliances in the kitchen, and the new refrigerator is part of the lease for your convenience. Wood looking tile throughout the living room, bfast, kitchen, utility and walkways, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have granite countertops and new cabinetry. Soft neutral colors throughout, this one is perfect and won't last long. See it today!