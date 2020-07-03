All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

722 Seneca Drive

722 Seneca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

722 Seneca Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding remodeled home, be the first person to get to enjoy the updates! Fabulous recently updated kitchen with slab granite countertops, undermount stainless sink, and mosaic tile backsplash. Brand new stainless appliances in the kitchen, and the new refrigerator is part of the lease for your convenience. Wood looking tile throughout the living room, bfast, kitchen, utility and walkways, with new carpet in the bedrooms. Both bathrooms have granite countertops and new cabinetry. Soft neutral colors throughout, this one is perfect and won't last long. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Seneca Drive have any available units?
722 Seneca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Seneca Drive have?
Some of 722 Seneca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Seneca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
722 Seneca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Seneca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 722 Seneca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 722 Seneca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 722 Seneca Drive offers parking.
Does 722 Seneca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Seneca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Seneca Drive have a pool?
No, 722 Seneca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 722 Seneca Drive have accessible units?
No, 722 Seneca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Seneca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Seneca Drive has units with dishwashers.

