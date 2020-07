Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute! Established neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. New wood laminate flooring, fresh paint and more. Still in the process of updating but should be complete before May 1. Requirements: verifiable employment, rental history and ability to pass a criminal background check.

The owner is principal in the company that owns this property and a licensed Texas realtor.