Home
/
Garland, TX
/
710 Torrance Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM
710 Torrance Drive
710 Torrance Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
710 Torrance Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 beds PLUS BONUS ROOM home. Great location and great price! Ready to move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 Torrance Drive have any available units?
710 Torrance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 710 Torrance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Torrance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Torrance Drive pet-friendly?
No, 710 Torrance Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 710 Torrance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 Torrance Drive offers parking.
Does 710 Torrance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Torrance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Torrance Drive have a pool?
No, 710 Torrance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 Torrance Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Torrance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Torrance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Torrance Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 710 Torrance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 Torrance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
