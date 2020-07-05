All apartments in Garland
708 Pebble Beach Drive
708 Pebble Beach Drive

708 Pebblebeach Drive · No Longer Available
Location

708 Pebblebeach Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful home is just waiting for it's new tenant! Sit on the patio and take in the golf course view. This 2 bedroom townhome offers a cozy fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. It also has a detached 2 car garage that encloses a private front yard with a brick fence. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bathrooms. The floors have laminate and ceramic flooring. Also enjoy the community swimming pool. Close to I-30 and minutes away from 635.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
708 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 708 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 708 Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 708 Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
Yes, 708 Pebble Beach Drive has a pool.
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.

