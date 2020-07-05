This wonderful home is just waiting for it's new tenant! Sit on the patio and take in the golf course view. This 2 bedroom townhome offers a cozy fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. It also has a detached 2 car garage that encloses a private front yard with a brick fence. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bathrooms. The floors have laminate and ceramic flooring. Also enjoy the community swimming pool. Close to I-30 and minutes away from 635.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
708 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 708 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.