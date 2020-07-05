708 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This wonderful home is just waiting for it's new tenant! Sit on the patio and take in the golf course view. This 2 bedroom townhome offers a cozy fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. It also has a detached 2 car garage that encloses a private front yard with a brick fence. Both bedrooms are upstairs and have their own bathrooms. The floors have laminate and ceramic flooring. Also enjoy the community swimming pool. Close to I-30 and minutes away from 635.