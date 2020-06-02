All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 6225 Lennox Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
6225 Lennox Lane
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:19 AM

6225 Lennox Lane

6225 Lennox Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6225 Lennox Lane, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly updated home ready for move in. Splendid home boasts fresh paint throughout, new carpet, new stainless steel gas range. Backyard hosts large covered patio and spacious backyard with no neighbors behind. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. Adults 18+ will each be required to submit an individual application. Text listing agent to request a showing. If you are already working with an agent, please schedule a showing with them. Not eligible for housing vouchers. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Lennox Lane have any available units?
6225 Lennox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6225 Lennox Lane have?
Some of 6225 Lennox Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Lennox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Lennox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Lennox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6225 Lennox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6225 Lennox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Lennox Lane offers parking.
Does 6225 Lennox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Lennox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Lennox Lane have a pool?
No, 6225 Lennox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Lennox Lane have accessible units?
No, 6225 Lennox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Lennox Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Lennox Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District