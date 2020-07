Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Amazing view of the Firewheel Golf Course! Nestled along the 13th Fairway of the Bridges course, this incredible home has huge rooms, tons of storage and the perfect floor plan for entertaining. This immaculately-maintained home features a giant master bedroom with extra sitting area, office, or exercise room and a huge walk-in closet! Kitchen is open to living room and breakfast nook with incredible views of the course. Backyard is minimal work & maximum relaxation.