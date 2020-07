Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated!!Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Dining, 2 Car Garage. Amazing Masters Bedroom and Master Bath. Upgraded Masters Jetted Tub, Upgraded Walk In Shower with Wide Sized Ceramic Tiles,Gorgeous Upgraded Masters Lavatory. walk In closets. Extra Mini Office space previously a Utility Room and more!!Close to George Bush Freeway, Firewheel Mall, Shopping, Schools and Work. You have to Come and See to appreciate!!