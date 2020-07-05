6122 Cypress Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Garland - Property Id: 198092



Up for is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Garland. It is 2 stories has a 2 car Garage and small back patio area.



Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:

1.) Rent is $1350 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.

2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1350)

3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months

4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)

5.) NO evictions

6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)

7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.



If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-929-7611 to inquire more,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198092

