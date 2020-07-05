All apartments in Garland
6122 Cypress Point

Location

6122 Cypress Point, Garland, TX 75043
Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome in Garland - Property Id: 198092

Up for is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Garland. It is 2 stories has a 2 car Garage and small back patio area.

Requirements before viewing this house are as follows:
1.) Rent is $1350 per month, tenant must earn at least three times of the monthly rent.
2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit($1350)
3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months
4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)
5.) NO evictions
6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies)
7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $500 for pet security deposit.

If you are qualified for the above criteria and would like to schedule for a viewing, please text 214-929-7611 to inquire more,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198092
Property Id 198092

(RLNE5630868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6122 Cypress Point have any available units?
6122 Cypress Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6122 Cypress Point have?
Some of 6122 Cypress Point's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6122 Cypress Point currently offering any rent specials?
6122 Cypress Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6122 Cypress Point pet-friendly?
No, 6122 Cypress Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6122 Cypress Point offer parking?
Yes, 6122 Cypress Point offers parking.
Does 6122 Cypress Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6122 Cypress Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6122 Cypress Point have a pool?
No, 6122 Cypress Point does not have a pool.
Does 6122 Cypress Point have accessible units?
No, 6122 Cypress Point does not have accessible units.
Does 6122 Cypress Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6122 Cypress Point has units with dishwashers.

