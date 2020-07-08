6113 Sasaki Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice one story 3-2-2 with two dining areas in beautiful Crystal Lake addition of Garland. Home backs up to the neighborhood lake with fountain and has a large patio to enjoy the lake views and watch the birds and ducks or just fish from your back yard. Master bedroom has french doors that open to back patio. New flooring in eating area. Home has nice neutral colors and has just been freshly painted. Large master bedroom with double sinks and large extended closet. Nicely landscaped lot. Front entry 2 car garage with opener. Gas logs in fireplace. Fridge stays with home. Convenient location close to I30 and George Bush tollway. Home is in great condition and ready for quick move in.