Home
/
Garland, TX
/
6113 Sasaki Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

6113 Sasaki Way

6113 Sasaki Way · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Sasaki Way, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice one story 3-2-2 with two dining areas in beautiful Crystal Lake addition of Garland. Home backs up to the neighborhood lake with fountain and has a large patio to enjoy the lake views and watch the birds and ducks or just fish from your back yard. Master bedroom has french doors that open to back patio. New flooring in eating area. Home has nice neutral colors and has just been freshly painted. Large master bedroom with double sinks and large extended closet. Nicely landscaped lot. Front entry 2 car garage with opener. Gas logs in fireplace. Fridge stays with home. Convenient location close to I30 and George Bush tollway. Home is in great condition and ready for quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Sasaki Way have any available units?
6113 Sasaki Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Sasaki Way have?
Some of 6113 Sasaki Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Sasaki Way currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Sasaki Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Sasaki Way pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Sasaki Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6113 Sasaki Way offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Sasaki Way offers parking.
Does 6113 Sasaki Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Sasaki Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Sasaki Way have a pool?
No, 6113 Sasaki Way does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Sasaki Way have accessible units?
No, 6113 Sasaki Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Sasaki Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Sasaki Way has units with dishwashers.

